Rivani Sells Wynwood Jungle Retail Building in Miami for $26M

Tabani Group paid almost $660 per square foot

By July 9, 2026 5:15 pm
reprints
Robert Rivani and Wynwood Jungle in Miami, Fla.
Robert Rivani and Wynwood Jungle in Miami, Fla. PHOTOS: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living; Courtesy Newmark

Prominent real estate investor Robert Rivani has sold the Wynwood Jungle retail building in Miami for $25.7 million, property records show. 

Tabani Group purchased the 39,000-square-foot property between 75 and 43 Northwest 23rd Street, west of North Miami Avenue. The deal is equal to almost $660 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Sunday Summary: Revved Up for Power Finance

Tenants on the ground floor include Häagen-Dazs and doughnut purveyor The Salty. Fabel, an upscale restaurant on the rooftop, recently shuttered. About half of the leasable space remains available, according to a listing

Frost Bank supplied a $15.7 million mortgage to the Dallas-based buyer, an investor specialized in retail and multifamily asset classes. 

Rivani purchased the property for $13.3 million in 2021. 

Under his ownership, Wynwood Jungle has been embroiled in two lawsuits. One involved a steakhouse from Goat Hospitality owner Derek Gonzalez that ultimately did not open. Rivani sued this year, alleging he is owed $9.1 million in back rent, Business Journals reported

Restaurateur Brian Swanson sued, claiming the landlord provided only 6,158 square feet, instead of 7,751 square feet stipulated in the lease, The Real Deal reported. Rivani contended that the suit was a ploy to break the lease.

The transaction represents the latest sale for Rivani, who has been offloading retail properties typically after signing leases with high-end restaurants. Last year, the investor sold the space housing Bad Bunny’s Gekko in Brickell, and Amara at Paraiso in Edgewater and Catch in Miami Beach for $86 million. 

Representatives for Tabani Group and Rivani did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

43 Northwest 23rd Street, 75 Northwest 23rd Street, Robert Rivani, Wynwood Jungle, Frost Bank, Rivani, Tabani Group
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and 1025 F Street in Washington D.C.
Office · Leases
Washington DC

Nvidia Signs Downtown D.C. Office Lease as Trophy Buildings Outperform

By Greg Cornfield
Newmark's Brett Siegel and 827 Broadway.
Office · Investments & Sales
New York City

Bobby Zar Snaps Up 827 Broadway for $19M Via Short Sale

By Cathy Cunningham
People walk by the NBC logo in Rockefeller Center.
Office · Leases
New York City

NBCUniversal Renews 244K-SF Offices at 1221 Avenue of the Americas

By Isabelle Durso