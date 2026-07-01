REITs Deserve a Second Look for Safe Haven Investing

Investors entered 2026 with a degree of confidence in a playbook that, for much of the past decade, had proved reliable: In periods of market stress, traditional safe havens such as gold, bonds and, for some, crypto would provide stability. Increasingly, however, that framework has shown its limitations. Correlations have shifted, and assets once relied upon for diversification have not consistently behaved as expected.

The first quarter served as a clear reminder. Geopolitical tensions resurfaced, the Federal Reserve introduced both policy and personnel uncertainty, and inflation remained more persistent than anticipated.

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The result was a difficult environment for portfolios, where traditional hedges offered less protection than investors had come to expect. Gold struggled to maintain its safe haven role amid dollar strength and evolving macro conditions. Crypto once again traded in line with large cap technology, particularly when investors needed differentiation. Even long-duration bonds provided limited relief, as rate volatility and duration risk remained elevated.

Against that backdrop, institutional investors are asking a more urgent version of a familiar question: Where can true stability be found when markets move in tandem?

One answer is increasingly evident within the real estate investment trust (REIT) market.

At its core, real estate, when approached with discipline, offers a level of predictability that is difficult to replicate. Contractual cash flows, tangible asset backing, and the ability to generate durable income create a profile that combines elements of both fixed income and equity upside.

In volatile markets, that combination becomes especially valuable. Year to date, the FTSE Nareit Equity REIT Index has delivered positive returns, even as broader equity markets have faced volatility.

That said, today’s commercial real estate market is not monolithic — it is clearly bifurcated. On one side are assets facing structural challenges: properties with short lease durations, uncertain tenant demand, and overleveraged balance sheets. Certain segments of traditional office fall squarely into this category, and the ongoing stress reflected in delinquency trends underscores the need for caution.

On the other side are assets that have been indiscriminately repriced alongside those weaker segments, despite possessing fundamentally different characteristics. These properties are defined by essential demand, long-duration leases, and high-credit-quality tenants. They generate visible, durable cash flows and have demonstrated resilience through recent volatility.

Importantly, they represent a segment of the market where pricing has not fully reflected underlying fundamentals, though that gap is beginning to close. The opportunity, therefore, is not simply in REITs broadly, but in careful selection.

Investors should remain cautious around assets with near-term lease roll, exposure to discretionary demand, or capital structures that limit flexibility. Conversely, the focus should be on properties where cash flows are contracted well into the future, 18 to 24 months and beyond, with tenants operating in sectors driven by structural, nondiscretionary demand. These are businesses and institutions with both the necessity and the capacity to meet their obligations across economic cycles.

After a prolonged period of outflows and skepticism toward the asset class, it is understandable that reallocating to real estate requires conviction. But the data is increasingly clear: High-quality, income-producing real estate has demonstrated its resilience, and, in many cases, remains undervalued relative to that performance.

For investors seeking stability in an environment where traditional diversifiers have been less reliable, the case for disciplined exposure to REITs is strengthening. The question is no longer whether the opportunity exists — it is whether one is positioned to capture it.

Darrell Crate is president and CEO of real estate investment trust Easterly Government Properties.