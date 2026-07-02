Ryan Botwinick is the founder and CEO of Fyxt, an AI operating system for commercial real estate that unifies workflows, data, and automation across enterprise portfolios. Ryan came to the problem from both sides, as a real estate broker and through building his own property management company, before founding Fyxt in 2017 to bridge the operational disconnect between owners, managers, tenants, and service providers. Fyxt has particular depth in net-lease and mixed commercial properties, with clients including Delta, Realty Income, STAG Industrial, Kite Realty, Global Net Lease, and Friedman Real Estate. Ryan is based in Los Angeles. Episode recorded live at ICSC+Proptech in Las Vegas.

SEE ALSO: Commercial Real Estate Finance Is Entering the Crypto Age

(01:20) How Ops Get Complex

(02:56) Today’s NOI Pressure

(05:06) Where Ops Break Down

(07:52) What Fyxt Actually Fixes

(09:28) Operating System vs Point Tools

(14:20) AI Impact on CRE Ops

(15:28) Role of the PM of the future

(17:20) AI & Automation Misconceptions

(19:07) Collaboration Superpower: the Government

🏙️ Learn more:

– Visit Fyxt

– Ryan on LinkedIn

– ICSC+Proptech

🏙️ Connect with Tangent:

– Edward Cohen on LinkedIn

– Zach Aarons on LinkedIn

– Tangent on LinkedIn

🏙️ Events coming up:

– Institutional Investors & PE Forum: in NYC on 9/16

– Data Centers Development & Infrastructure Forum: in NYC on 10/6

– South Florida Capital & Development Forum: in Miami on 10/15

– All upcoming events

Disclaimer: Commercial Observer Tangent podcast is for entertainment and informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our program constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Tangent, Commercial Observer, MetaProp, or any third party guest to buy or sell any securities, public or private, other financial instruments or funds.