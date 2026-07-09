Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Dependable Equities Lands $54M Resi Loan in Fort Lauderdale

CDK Capital provided the financing

By July 9, 2026 1:50 pm
reprints
Simon Dushinsky (top), Allen Weinstein (center), and Daryl Hagler (bottom), pictured with 101 Southeast Seventh Street in Fla.
Simon Dushinsky (top), Allen Weinstein (center), and Daryl Hagler (bottom), pictured with 101 Southeast Seventh Street in Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy CDK Capital; City of Fort Lauderdale

Dependable Equities has nabbed a $54 million preconstruction loan for a two-tower residential project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the New York-based developer announced. 

CDK Capital provided the bridge financing, which covers a site at 101 Southeast Seventh Street and 633 Southeast Third Avenue, just south of the Broward County Clerk of Courts building, halfway between the New and Tarpon rivers. 

SEE ALSO: S3 Capital Continues Texas Focus, Provides $28M for New Multifamily Construction

The 2 million-square-foot development is expected to include 1,460 units, a mix of both condos and rentals, as well as 14,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Each tower is expected to rise about 45 stories. 

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2028. Dependable Equities bought the parcel for $40 million in 2022. 

Dependable Equities, an affiliate of Sky Equity Group, founded by Isaac Schlesinger and Simon Dushinsky, has another Fort Lauderdale project in the pipeline. Called Ombelle, the development will house 754 condos across two 44-story towers. Sales have been underway since 2024. In April, Dwight Mortgage Trust provided a $50 million preconstruction loan.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

101 Southeast Seventh Street, 633 Southeast Third Avenue, Isaac Schlesinger, Simon Dushinsky, CDK Capital, Dependable Equities, Sky Equity Group
S3 Capital's Steven Jemal and a rendering of The Albritton in Friendswood, Texas.
Residential · Finance
Texas

S3 Capital Continues Texas Focus, Provides $28M for New Multifamily Construction

By Brian Pascus
JLL's Danny Kaufman (top), Medina Spiodic (center) and Rebecca Brielmaier, and Arthur on Aberdeen at 210 North Aberdeen Street, Chicago.
Residential · Finance
Illinois

Pacific Life Insurance Provides $125M Refi for Chicago Luxury Tower

By Brian Pascus
Rockpoint's Dan Domb (top), Kolter Group's Bobby Julien, and a rendering of The Sutton in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Kolter and Rockpoint Land $108M Loan for Palm Beach Gardens Rental

By Julia Echikson