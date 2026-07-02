AllianceBernstein Lends $75M to Expand Long Island Industrial Business Park

Rechler Equity Partners has sealed a $75 million development facility to expand a master-planned logistics project on Long Island, Commercial Observer has learned.

AllianceBernstein provided the loan for Rechler Business District, a newly constructed industrial business park in Medford, N.Y., six miles northeast of Patchogue. The property includes a fully leased 140,875-square-foot shallow-bay logistics facility at 10 Donalds Way, 9.8 acres of 100 percent leased industrial outdoor storage space at 25 Donalds Way, and roughly 45 acres for additional development.

JLL negotiated the financing with a capital markets debt advisory team led by Peter Rotchford and Tyler Peck.

“Securing financing for a project of this scale required a lender that understood both the strength of the existing cash flow and the long-term value creation embedded in the to-be-developed parcels,” Rotchford said in a statement. “AllianceBernstein recognized the compelling combination of stable income from an investment-grade tenant, a low leverage profile and Rechler’s track record for industrial development, which ultimately made this financing opportunity particularly attractive.”

The property in central Suffolk County has strong industrial market fundamentals with its location less than half a mile south of the Long Island Expressway and limited new supply, according to JLL. The Long Island industrial market had a vacancy rate of 4.9 percent in the 2026 first quarter to mark one of the lowest in the Northeast, data from JLL shows.

Rechler Equity Partners and AllianceBernstein did not immediately return requests for comments.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.