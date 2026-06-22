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Spotter, a platform that provides tools to help content creators post on YouTube, has signed a 17,000-square-foot lease at Thor Equities’ 25 West 39th Street in Midtown.

The lease spans the entire 14th floor of the 16-story office building one block south of Bryant Park, according to Crain’s New York Business, which first reported the deal. The deal is a three-year lease with an asking rent of approximately $70 per square foot.

It’s unclear whether the deal represents a relocation or an inaugural New York office for Spotter, which has its headquarters in Los Angeles, according to its website.

Landlord Thor Equities was represented in the deal by Christopher Okada and Thomas Capuano from Okada & Company. Okada did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment.

Josh Berg from Newmark, who represented the tenant on this lease, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Spotter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Built in 1907, 25 West 39th Street served as the Engineering Society’s building until it was converted into an office in 1961. Thor Equities acquired the midblock building in 2006 for $82 million, according to property records.

It’s unclear when Spotter will move into its new Midtown offices, but it will join several other office tenants at 25 west 39th Street, including retailer Movado Group and art collective Tin Drum.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.