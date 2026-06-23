Design Firm Pink Sparrow Inks 62K-SF Deal in Long Island City

Pink Sparrow, an experiential design and fabrication company, has relocated its headquarters to 30-10 Review Avenue in Long Island City, Queens, from its previous space about 1.5 miles away at 24 Greenpoint Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The design firm’s new space at the industrial property near Newton Creek spans 62,000 square feet, according to tenant broker Newmark. Pink Sparrow will take over the entirety of 30-10 Review Avenue, which includes 54,000 square feet of warehouse space and 8,000 square feet of office space across two levels, Newmark said.

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Pink Sparrow will use its new space to support its continued growth and expand production capabilities, according to the brokerage.

“Industrial opportunities of this scale are increasingly difficult to find within New York City, particularly for users requiring both production space and proximity to their workforce and client base,” Newmark’s Ryan Gessin, who represented the tenant along with Drew Wiley, said in a statement. “This lease provided Pink Sparrow with a long-term solution that supports its continued growth while allowing the company to remain within the city’s core creative and industrial ecosystem.”

This is a “long-term” lease at an asking rent of $30 per square foot, according to a source close to the deal.

Pink Sparrow changed locations in early June. The company served as the designer of record and fabrication partner for the exhibition Art of Noise at the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum. Pink Sparrow did not immediately respond to CO’s request for comment.

Paul Yuras and Paul Cianciaruso from DY Realty Group represented the owner, the LLC Oriole Realty, in the new deal.

“30-10 Review Avenue is a unique asset in Long Island City, offering rare infrastructure like high ceilings, rooftop parking, and trailer-deep loading docks that perfectly suit a high-volume fabrication company like Pink Sparrow,” Yuras and Cianciarsuo told CO in a joint email statement. “We’re thrilled to have represented the landlord in securing a long-term commitment that brings such an innovative, national tenant to this space.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.