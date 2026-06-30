Policy   ·   Housing

Mamdani, Menin Finalize City Budget With Increased Housing Voucher Funding

By June 30, 2026 11:53 am
reprints
Mayor Zohran Mamdani (left) and City Council Speaker Julie Menin (right) announce a handshake agreement on a balanced budget for fiscal year 2027 at City Hall on Tuesday.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani (left) and City Council Speaker Julie Menin (right) announce a handshake agreement on a balanced budget for fiscal year 2027 at City Hall on Tuesday. PHOTO: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin have had a rocky start, but one thing they do agree on is a balanced budget.

Mamdani and Menin on Tuesday approved a final city budget of $125.8 billion for fiscal year 2027, including $300 million in additional funding for the city’s housing voucher program, CityFHEPS, which bears similarities to Section 8. The news follows the release in May of the planned $124.7 billion executive budget for 2027.

SEE ALSO: Sunday Summary: Mamdani Makes Good on a Big, Big Rent Freeze

The $300 million for housing vouchers will be spread out, however, with $175 million scheduled for the program in the 2027 fiscal year and $125 million in 2028.

The funding for CityFHEPS was the only sticking point in negotiations between the mayor and City Council, with lawmakers being the ones digging in their heels for better funding for the voucher program.

“Housing vouchers are a smart investment that save taxpayers money by preventing homelessness before it happens,” Menin said in a statement. “Keeping families in their homes means children can remain in their schools, parents can stay connected to work, and communities remain stable. This agreement delivers a humane and fiscally responsible path forward by expanding access to rental assistance, establishing cost controls, and ending years of litigation.”

Menin and Mamdani’s teams clinched the deal at the last minute, as the legal deadline for an approved budget came Tuesday morning.

Mamdani’s major accomplishment in drafting his first budget for the city came in closing a $10.5 billion deficit left by his predecessor, former Mayor Eric Adams, which was made possible with an $8 billion commitment by Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers over the next two years.

“Our administration inherited a budget crisis built on years of undercounting the true cost of running our city,” Mamdani said in a statement. “We made a different choice. We balanced this budget without resorting to austerity. We protected the services New Yorkers rely on, while restoring honesty to the city’s finances. We accelerated the affordability agenda by investing in housing, mental health services, parks, libraries, and students of all ages. This agreement proves that fiscal responsibility and public excellence can go hand in hand.”

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

CityFHEPS, Eric Adams, Julie Menin, Kathy Hochul, New York City Council, Zohran Mamdani
Voters stand in line for the 2026 California Primary Election at the Baltimore Hotel on Tuesday, June 2, in Los Angeles.
Residential · Investments & Sales
California

California Voters Will Decide If Local Taxes Should Be Harder to Approve

By Greg Cornfield
Tenant rights groups celebrate at the final hearing of the New York City Rent Guidelines Board on June 25.
Residential · Policy
New York City

NYC Rent Guidelines Board Votes on Unprecedented Rent Freeze

By Brian Pascus
Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County CEO Sabrina Lippman and a home being built by Habitat for Humanity.
Residential · Development
New York City

Habitat for Humanity to Build 179 Co-op Units in Brooklyn and the Bronx

By Mark Hallum