The momentum behind the industrial outdoor storage space shows no sign of slowing, and one firm just closed a new financing facility to enable it to continue to scale its IOS investments.

Jadian IOS (JIOS), the IOS affiliate of Jadian Capital, has secured a $300 million acquisition facility from Truist Bank to facilitate its continued growth, Commercial Observer can first report.

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Cooper-Horowitz’s Justin Horowitz arranged the facility, which will allow JIOS to continue adding IOS assets to its portfolio nationwide.

”JIOS has acquired more than 70 properties so far in 2026, and Truist delivered a financing solution that we believe can help us keep up with this pace,” Dan Schuchinsky, managing director at Jadian Capital, said in a statement. “We look forward to expanding our partnership with Truist to continue growing our national footprint.”

The new facility is seeded by 11 IOS properties, with plenty of capital for JIOS to continue to expand. From sale-leasebacks to the repositioning of existing assets to the acquisition of vacant sites, Bethesda, Md.-headquartered JIOS has been actively doing just that. The platform currently has around $2 billion in assets across 30 markets, making it one of the biggest IOS companies in the market today.

Truist has been an active financier in the IOS space. In July 2025, it teamed up with BMO to provide a $344 million loan facility to Alterra IOS, and in October it provided a $100 million refi for a portfolio owned by Triten and TPG Angelo Gordon.

“This transaction highlights Truist’s ability to deliver financing solutions that support growth in specialized real estate sectors,” Alex Rownd, director in Truist’s real estate corporate banking group, said. “Our team is proud to bring together deep industry knowledge and execution capabilities to structure a facility that provides capital today while preserving flexibility for future acquisitions. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with JIOS and Jadian Capital as they continue to expand their footprint.”

The financing was heavily competed, said Horowitz — a prolific adviser and early mover in the IOS space: “This financing underscores the continued depth and maturity of the IOS debt market and the appetite among premier institutional lenders to commit capital to strong sponsors in the sector,” he said. “We ran a highly competitive process, and Truist won it on the strength of JIOS’s platform and a portfolio of high-quality assets in high-barrier-to-entry markets.”

It’s been a busy year of transactions for JIOS, which recently refinanced a 46-property IOS portfolio with a $226 million loan from Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies and snapped up a 4.3-acre IOS site in Avenel, N.J., in May.

In March 2025, Jadian Capital — an investment firm founded by Jarret Cohen in 2017 that today has $3.4 billion in assets under management and invests across capital structures with a focus on long-term partnerships with both management and operators — raised over $2 billion for its second opportunistic equity fund, putting it 40 percent above its target raise.

Cathy Cunningham can be reached at ccunningham@commercialobserver.com.