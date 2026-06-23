New York Developer Seeks to Build 296 Units in Flushing, Queens

Nearly 300 units of new housing might be coming to Flushing, Queens.

New York City-based developer Gary Chen has submitted a zoning change application to build a 10-story, mixed-use project at 32-02 Linden Place, according to a Monday filing with the New York City Department of City Planning.

If approved, the project would have a total of 296 residential units on the second through 10th floors — 75 of which would be permanently affordable — along with 32,954 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and 194 parking spaces, the filing shows.

Chen plans to build the project on the sites of four existing properties: a mixed-use building at 32-02 Linden Place, two industrial buildings at 32-11 Farrington Street and 32-09 Farrington Street, and another unnumbered address along Linden Place. Chen completed the purchase of all four properties in 2024, buying them for a combined total of $26.5 million, according to PincusCo, which first reported the new filing.

Chen is now seeking a zoning change to the area encompassed by 32nd Avenue, Linden Place and Farrington Street to build his new mixed-use project. The properties are just south of the Whitestone Expressway, a block from the athletic fields of Leavitts Park.

“The proposed rezoning would provide increased opportunities for housing development on an underutilized lot,” Chen wrote in the filing. “These actions would be consistent with the city’s goals of strengthening neighborhoods, expanding housing, including affordable housing and employment in transit-accessible areas, while respecting the character of the surrounding residential communities.”

Chen, who owns at least 11 industrial and mixed-use properties across Queens, could not be reached for further comment.

News of the filing comes during a busy period for new housing projects in the borough.

Just this week, the Grun Group filed plans to bring two new residential developments with a total of 108 units to Kew Gardens’ Grosvenor Lane, while developer Derek Fraser submitted plans Tuesday to build a 26-unit building at 23-01 31st Street in Ditmars Steinway.

Meanwhile in the Bronx, lots of 99-unit buildings are going up.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.