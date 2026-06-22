Colliers Adds Justin Arzi From CBRE to NYC Capital Markets Team

Colliers is further scaling its growing capital markets platform with the addition of veteran investment sales broker Justin Arzi from CBRE, Commercial Observer can first report.

Arzi, who spent nine years at CBRE, has joined Colliers as a senior vice president on the New York capital markets team. He joins a team led by Managing Directors Dylan Kane and Zach Redding that was ranked as the fastest-growing capital markets platform in the commercial real estate industry last year based on MSCI data.

“Justin is an outstanding addition to our team and another example of the strategic investments Colliers is making across our New York business,” Redding said in a statement.

Prior to his arrival at Colliers this month, Arzi was vice president with CBRE Capital Markets based in New York. He was named to Commercial Observer’s Top Young Professionals list in 2023.

Arzi facilitated some notable investment sales across the Big Apple while at CBRE, including Extell Development’s $39 million acquisition of an eight-story office building at 165 East 56th Street in May from the American Jewish Committee. He also arranged the $60 million off-market sale of 155 Mercer Street in 2023 from Thor Equities and ASB to Weybourne Holdings.

“Joining Dylan, Zach and the broader Capital Markets team represents an exciting next step in my career,” Arzi said in a statement. “They have built a collaborative and dynamic platform that is attracting top talent across the industry and I am ready to hit the ground running.”

Colliers added Arzi on the heels of brokering a number of investment sales over the past year, including several Manhattan office-to-residential conversions. This included a $25 million sale of 29 West 35th Street to former Silverstein Properties CEO Marty Burger in October 2025 as part of a $70 million capitalization. The deal marked the first building trade under a new Midtown South rezoning framework for office-to-resi conversions.

“The growth we’re seeing across New York is a direct reflection of the talent we’re attracting to Colliers,” John Gallagher, executive managing director at Colliers, said in a statement. “Justin’s expertise, experience and strong reputation in the industry will help us continue to expand our platform.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.