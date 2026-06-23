Finance

Centerbridge Partners Lends $210M on Orange County, Calif., Condos Repositioning

By June 23, 2026 2:56 pm
reprints
Robert Galbut of Cresent Heights and Skyline OC in Santa Ana, Calif.
Robert Galbut of Cresent Heights and Skyline OC in Santa Ana, Calif. PHOTOS: Michael Pisarri; Courtesy Crescent Heights

Developer Crescent Heights has sealed a $210 million condominium inventory loan for the transformation of a newly acquired former multifamily property in Santa Ana, Calif., into Orange County’s tallest residential complex, Commercial Observer has learned.

Centerbridge Partners supplied the loan for Skyline OC featuring 349 for-sale condos across two 25-story towers. Crescent Heights acquired the 2010-built complex for $240 million from Essex Property Trust in early 2025 and is in the process of selling the former apartment units as condos.

SEE ALSO: S3 Capital Lends $102M for Hell’s Kitchen Office-to-Resi Conversion

Newmark negotiated the debt with a team consisting of Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Ricky Braha and Holden Witkoff.

“The financing reflects strong lender conviction in both the quality of the asset and Crescent Heights’ proven track record of delivering landmark residential developments across the country,” Braha, senior managing director at Newmark, said in a statement. 

Located at 15 MacArthur Place 38 miles southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, Skyline OC has amenities that include a swimming pool, a fitness center, coworking space, a pickleball court and a golf practice green.

Centerbridge Partners and Crescent Heights did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

 

 

Holden Witkoff, Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Ricky Braha, Centerbridge Partners, Crescent Heights, Newmark
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