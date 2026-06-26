An Upper East Side Thai ramen joint is taking over a retail space near Union Square famous for being the location for Danny Meyer’s first restaurant, Commercial Observer has learned.

Bua Thai Ramen & Robata Grill has signed a 4,840-square-foot lease at David Ellis Real Estate’s 21 East 16th Street in an expansion of its current presence at 1611 Second Avenue, according to landlord broker Retail by MONA.

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The lease is for 10 years and asking rent for the space was $250 per square foot, the brokerage said.

“Very few restaurant spaces in New York City carry the history and significance of 21 East 16th Street,” Brandon Singer, founder and CEO of Retail by MONA, said in a statement. “This is a location that has helped define Union Square’s dining scene for decades. Bua brings the energy, quality and hospitality needed to write the next chapter of that story.”

Singer and Max Kreinces represented the landlord in the transaction, while Frank Ko of E Realty International negotiated on behalf of the tenant. Ko did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The Union Square market continues to attract operators looking for highly visible locations with strong foot traffic and an established customer base,” Kreinces said in a statement. “Bua’s concept is a great fit for both the building and the neighborhood.”

Meyer ran Union Square Cafe at the location from 1985 until 2015, when it moved to its current spot at 101 East 19th Street. The East 16th Street spot is currently occupied by Japanese restaurant chain TsuruTonTan.

Retail by MONA also recently signed State of Play Hospitality’s darts concept Flight Club in the corner retail space of the building. Flight Club is expected to open this summer.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.