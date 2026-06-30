Finance   ·   Construction Financing

BridgeCity Lends $72M on Long Island City Apartments Build

By June 30, 2026 3:08 pm
reprints
BridgeCity Capital's Louis Lebovits and a rendering of 44-68 Vernon Boulevard, Queens.
BridgeCity Capital's Louis Lebovits and a rendering of 44-68 Vernon Boulevard, Queens. PHOTO AND RENDERING: Courtesy BridgeCity Capital

Brooklyn-based developer Elmord Management has landed $72.3 million of acquisition and construction financing to build a multifamily development at a former industrial site in Long Island City, Queens, Commercial Observer has learned.

BridgeCity Capital originated the loan for the developer’s planned 161-unit project at 44-68 Vernon Boulevard in Hunters Point. Elmord acquired the property for $28 million from an undisclosed seller, according to BridgeCity. A warehouse-style structure built in 1953 is currently on the site.

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“This transaction is another example of our ability to structure and execute complex financing solutions efficiently, while continuing to support high-quality development projects across New York City,” EJ Ehrlich, director of originations for Brooklyn-based BridgeCity, said in a statement.

The 44-68 Vernon property is steps from a warehouse property that was formerly planned as Amazon’s New York City headquarter before the e-commerce giant pulled out of the project in 2019. Elmford plans a 16-story, 142,697-square-foot apartment building that also includes commercial space. 

Elmord Management did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

EJ Ehrlich, BridgeCity Capital, Elmord Management
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