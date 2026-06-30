BridgeCity Lends $72M on Long Island City Apartments Build

Brooklyn-based developer Elmord Management has landed $72.3 million of acquisition and construction financing to build a multifamily development at a former industrial site in Long Island City, Queens, Commercial Observer has learned.

BridgeCity Capital originated the loan for the developer’s planned 161-unit project at 44-68 Vernon Boulevard in Hunters Point. Elmord acquired the property for $28 million from an undisclosed seller, according to BridgeCity. A warehouse-style structure built in 1953 is currently on the site.

“This transaction is another example of our ability to structure and execute complex financing solutions efficiently, while continuing to support high-quality development projects across New York City,” EJ Ehrlich, director of originations for Brooklyn-based BridgeCity, said in a statement.

The 44-68 Vernon property is steps from a warehouse property that was formerly planned as Amazon’s New York City headquarter before the e-commerce giant pulled out of the project in 2019. Elmford plans a 16-story, 142,697-square-foot apartment building that also includes commercial space.

Elmord Management did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.