“High on a hill, it calls to me,” Tony Bennett once sang of San Francisco, and he’s not the only one answering the enticing call of the City By the Bay.

Blackstone just acquired the Hyatt Regency Embarcadero from Sunstone Hotel Investors for roughly $279 million, Commercial Observer can first report.

The 821-key luxury waterfront hotel, at 5 Embarcadero Center, features a 17-story atrium and unobstructed views over the city and San Francisco Bay. It was renovated in 2022 and includes 80,000 square feet of meeting space.

“This acquisition is another expression of our confidence in Mayor [Daniel] Lurie’s leadership of San Francisco and the city’s economic rebound as it increasingly benefits from AI investment in the region,” Scott Trebilco, senior managing director at Blackstone Real Estate, told CO. “We look forward to partnering with Hyatt on this unique opportunity.”

The transaction doesn’t mark the first dollars Blackstone has put down in the city — not by a long shot, in fact. The firm has been investing in San Francisco in a big way, demonstrating its conviction in its recovery — largely driven by the artificial intelligence revolution currently underway, spurring significant investment into San Francisco’s tech sector which is, in turn, boosting the rebound in travel and the hospitality sector. Leaning into that momentum, Blackstone added the Four Seasons San Francisco to its portfolio in December 2025, paying around $130 million, and the 712-acre Stanly Ranch — located roughly an hour from the city in Napa Valley — for $195 million via a foreclosure auction in April

It’s bullish for good reason. As an epicenter for tech innovation, San Francisco boasts the highest concentration of AI firms globally, with 60 percent of new AI investment currently happening in the city, according to Crunchbase data.

Established AI giants like OpenAI and Anthropic are headquartered there, with OpenAI occupying 1.2 million square feet across the city’s SoMa and Mission Bay neighborhoods, and Anthropic leasing Blackstone’s entire 25-story office tower 300 Howard in the city’s South Financial District. The city is also attracting the bulk of venture capital funding today, and all this activity combined is driving business travel to the point that San Francisco is now the fastest-growing lodging market in the U.S. (Office market activity is also no slouch, and is up 48 percent year-over-year.)

More broadly speaking, Blackstone has been expanding its AI footprint in several ways, including a partnership with Anthropic to form a new AI-native enterprise services firm that will accelerate enterprise AI adoption across Blackstone’s portfolio; a new joint venture with Google to offer data center capacity, operations and custom Google chips built for AI; Blackstone N1 (BXN1), a new division headquartered in San Francisco and geared toward private equity investing in the AI ecosystem; and the AIXPV platform with Broadcom and Apollo which will enable 20 gigawatts of capacity for AI labs, including Anthropic and OpenAI.

Elsewhere, Blackstone has been investing heavily in hospitality assets with demand drivers across leisure, group and business travel. Case in point: East Miami Hotel; Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor; Kimpton Eventi Hotel in New York; and Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Back in San Francisco, the Hyatt Regency has some movie credits. The hotel was featured in the 1970s disaster flick “The Towering Inferno,” featuring Steve McQueen and Paul Newman, and also Mel Brooks’s “High Anxiety”.

In the hotel’s sequel with Blackstone, Hyatt will maintain the management role.

Sunstone has owned the hotel since 2013. It wasn’t immediately clear if Blackstone secured any acquisition financing for the transaction, and Blackstone declined to comment further.

Cathy Cunningham can be reached at ccunningham@commercialobserver.com