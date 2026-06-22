Kosher Grocer Bingo Wholesale Buys $50M Dev Site in Bed-Stuy

Popular kosher grocery chain Bingo Wholesale is expanding its Brooklyn footprint into Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Bingo’s holding company, Norworth Holdings, carried out a $50 million acquisition across three industrial property transactions along Warsoff Place and Walworth Street, according to property records filed Thursday. The selling entities, LFFT TIC and EFFT TIC, are tied to members of the Follman family, who owned the parcels. Abraham Follman served as the entity’s signatory.

Among the transactions was the purchase of a $25 million commercial condo at 18 Warsoff Place, at the corner of Flushing Avenue. The industrial building spans 37,916 square feet and neighbors Bingo’s second $14 million acquisition at 39 Walworth Street. The 69,747-square-foot industrial building straddles both blocks between Flushing and Park avenues.

An unaddressed Walworth Street property next door — the tax lot of which measures 13,613 square feet — was also included in the deal for $11 million. Additional air rights across the transactions totaled 172,796 square feet, according to PincusCo.

The transaction is expected to result in Bingo’s fifth supermarket location. Its kosher offerings will serve Bed-Stuy’s growing Jewish community. Bingo’s stores in Brooklyn, Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood, Monsey, N.Y., and Lakewood, N.J., all serve large Orthodox Jewish populations.

Official site plans for the new Bed-Stuy spot, however, have not yet been disclosed by the grocer. Representatives for Bingo did not respond to a request for comment.

The multi-parcel transaction has been years in the making, PincusCo reported, as now-resolved litigation within the Follman family sought to block the deal. Follman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.