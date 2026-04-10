Investments & Sales

Witnick Real Estate Sells 525 Union Avenue in Williamsburg for $38M

By April 10, 2026 12:29 pm
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Ronen Ben-Josef of Ben-Josef Group and 525 Union Avenue, Brooklyn.
Ronen Ben-Josef of Ben-Josef Group and 525 Union Avenue, Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Brendon Cook/BFA.com; Propertyshark

Witnick Real Estate Partners, a New York City-based real estate investment and management company, cashed out on a 46-unit apartment building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, this week.

Witnick, through the entity 525-535 Union Partners, sold the five-story residential property at 525 Union Avenue to a limited liability company tied to Ronen Ben-Josef’s Ben-Josef Group Holdings for $38 million, according to property records made public Wednesday. The deal comes after Witnick acquired the building for $26.7 million in June 2023 from an investor named Cheskel Jacobowitz.

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Isaac Abraham, co-founder and managing partner at Witnick, signed the deal for the seller, while Ben-Josef himself signed for the buyer, which used the entity 525 Union Development, records show.

Witnick did not respond to a request for comment, while the Ohio-based Ben-Josef Group could not be reached for comment.

The apartment building between Meeker Avenue and Withers Street was constructed in 2007 and offers tenants parking, a gym, a rooftop terrace and in-unit washers and dryers, according to information on Corcoran, which lists rents ranging from $2,795 per month for a one-bedroom to $5,950 per month for a three-bedroom penthouse.

Ben-Josef Group has been active in the New York City market in recent months, having bought Adams Hotels International out of a leasehold at 130 West 44th Street in Midtown, the site of the Chatwal hotel, for $53.2 million in October 2025.

In October 2025, the company also bought a 67-unit apartment building at 25 Monroe Place in Brooklyn Heights for $43.5 million, a price that represented a 38 percent loss for the seller, Benchmark Real Estate Group.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

525 Union Avenue, Isaac Abraham, Ronen Ben-Josef, Ben-Josef Group Holdings, Witnick Real Estate Partners
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