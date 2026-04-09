Vaya Development Plans 285-Unit Residential Building in Queens

Vaya Development, a new construction and preservation-focused development company, has filed plans to build a 285-unit, 290,561-square-foot residential building at 164-02 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens.

The plans were filed with the New York City Department of Buildings on April 6 and call for a 28-story mixed-use building on the property, which currently holds a two-story commercial building. PincusCo first reported the filing.

If the project is approved, Vaya Development will work on the new development in collaboration with Comunilife, an organization with a mission to provide housing to vulnerable communities.

The project plans call for a mix of residential units and separate units that offer “sleeping accommodations” provided by a nonprofit organization, likely Comunilife, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit – meaning it is exempt from federal income tax. There will also be amenities and a recreation space for residents on the 14th floor, as well as a rooftop space.

Manhattan-based Stat Architecture is listed in the filing as the project’s architect.

Spokespeople for Vaya Development, Stat Architecture and Comunlife did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s requests for comment.

Recently, Vaya Development — a 100 percent Latina and women-owned business — signed a $483.3 million construction and acquisition loan with Merchants Capital, the New York City Housing Authority and the NYC Housing Development Corporation on nine residential properties in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood, PincusCo reported in January.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.