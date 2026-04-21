The Trump administration is pumping $4.7 billion into transit improvements along the Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., and New York City.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced Monday evening that it would invest in Amtrak’s railroad and bridge infrastructure along what is one of the nation’s most economically important railway thoroughfares. The investment will include upgrades to parts of New York City’s ​​Pennsylvania Station and D.C.’s Union Station.

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The announcement follows months of friction between the White House and New York State transit agencies over funding for major infrastructure projects such as the Second Avenue Subway and the Gateway Tunnel project, which in itself is a Northeast Corridor resiliency project.

“The Trump administration is committed to ushering in the golden age of American rail with our revitalizations of New York Penn Station, Washington Union Station, and beyond,” USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement. “This is part of President Donald Trump’s agenda to build big, beautiful infrastructure that improves the lives of American families.”

The Trump administration lost its battle to withhold $200 million in congressionally approved funding for work on the Gateway Tunnel project in an appeals court decision in February. Nevertheless, the administration managed to delay work on the Hudson River tunnel, designed to serve as a backup in the event that the existing, century-old tunnels serving Amtrak and New Jersey Transit had to be taken out of service.

Such a meltdown in train traffic into Penn Station is widely feared to have dramatic consequences for the national economy.

USDOT specified that the money would go toward train station revitalizations, but it’s unclear how much of that would go toward rebuilding Penn Station or what the scope of that funding would do to transform the rail hub. It’s also unclear whether the investment would replace previous redevelopment plans at Penn.

In April 2025, the Trump administration took over responsibility for fully restoring Penn Station to something akin to its former glory, a project the states of New York and New Jersey and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority had been hemming and hawing over for years.

But it’s more likely that a rebuild would have to happen under a separate round of funding, considering New York State has estimated the cost of beautifying dreary Penn Station as high as $7.5 billion.

There are no easy answers for how exactly Penn’s redevelopment could take place. Events venue Madison Square Garden has sat directly on top of the property since the original station was torn down in the early 1960s, when the Pennsylvania Railroad went out of business and took the architectural wonder with it.

City leaders were hoping to cut Madison Square Garden out of the picture back in 2023 when the New York City Council renewed the special permit for the James Dolan-led entertainment company for a term of only five years.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.