Tom Maloney Leaves Post at JLL, Rejoins C&W After 22 Years

It takes talent to make talent.

Tom Maloney is returning to Cushman & Wakefield in a newly created role as chair of occupier advisory services, where he will act as a mentor for the C&W team, Commercial Observer has learned.

Maloney joins the firm from JLL, where he spent nearly 18 years and most recently served as executive vice chairman in charge of managing client success, talent mentorship and recruitment. His new role at C&W will likely have a lot of similarities, according to the brokerage.

Working out of the firm’s Los Angeles office, Maloney will start May 11 and answer directly to Matt Chatham, C&W’s president of occupier advisory services.

“Tom brings an exceptional track record and a proven ability to scale and grow a commercial real estate advisory and services business,” Chatham said in a statement. “Companies face shifting demands, and Tom has built an impressive career in developing strategies that deliver consistent best practices and agile solutions to solve occupier’s evolving challenges.”

Maloney spent nine years at JLL moving through different roles, and prior to that was president of the Northern California region of the Staubach Company. Before joining Staubach, Maloney worked as executive director for C&W in Northern California, meaning his new role is a return to home.

“Organizations need clear, strategic guidance to align their real estate with their core business goals, requiring deep strategic thinking and creative solutions,” said Maloney. “I look forward to working with Matt, the leadership team and the broader brokerage community to build on the firm’s platform and deliver for clients across key markets in the U.S. and globally.”

Maloney started his career at Cushman Realty in 1992 before the 2001 merger that folded Cushman Realty into Cushman & Wakefield. He stayed at C&W until 2004.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.