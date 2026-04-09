An entity linked to Korean investor John Choi has purchased a row of low-rise Upper West Side apartment buildings along the north end of Central Park for $33.6 million, according to city records made public Wednesday.

Bando Geny 4, a New York-registered limited liability company that shares an address with Choi’s other local investment entities, acquired 471, 472, 473 and 475 Central Park West through a bargain and sale deed dated April 1 and recorded on Wednesday.

The seller, 471-476 Central Park West Property Owner, is tied to investment firm T30 Capital, an affiliate of Sugar Hill Capital Partners.

CBRE’s Robert Shapiro and Ian Brooks brokered the transaction.

The 1940s-era buildings sit adjacent to each other between West 107th and West 108th streets and directly across from Central Park on the Upper West Side’s Manhattan Valley neighborhood. T30 Capital acquired the apartments in 2016 through a bargain and sale deed for a total of $65 million, according to city records.

The row of five-story homes span 61,875 square feet across four building parcels, according to New York City Department of Finance tax records. The records include buildings No. 474 and 476 under the same parcel at 475 Central Park West.

The buildings host a reported total of 165 apartments among them, and Division of Housing and Community Renewal records indicate that at least some units are rent-stabilized. Vacancy in the buildings is unclear, and just two apartments are currently advertised for rent on StreetEasy. Both listings are at No. 471, for a $3,500-per-month one-bedroom and a $4,800-per-month two-bedroom.

The first of Choi’s New York City investments took place in June 2024, when he paid Sachs Companies $36 million for a mixed-use residential building at 65 West 55th Street in an all-cash deal. About half of the units in the Plaza District building were also rent-stabilized, Commercial Observer reported at the time, and the transaction was similarly discounted from its previous sale price.

Choi was developing several Los Angeles projects in 2024, CO reported. Choi went on to acquire another set of discounted, rent-stabilized buildings on the Upper West Side in October 2025, Crain’s New York Business reported, located at 4-10 West 108th St.

CBRE’s Shapiro and a representative for Sugar Hill declined to comment on the transaction. Choi could not be immediately reached for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.