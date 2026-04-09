IT Provider Syscom Global Solutions Renews 15K-SF Lease at 55 Broadway

Syscom Global Solutions, a cyber-security and IT support provider, has renewed its lease at 55 Broadway, signing on for an additional three years in its existing 15,504-square-foot space, according to landlord broker CBRE.

55 Broadway is owned by affiliates of Harbor Group International. The asking rent was $68 per square foot, according to a source close to the deal. Syscom, a global company, appears to have had a presence in New York City since the 1990s.

The company worked directly with CBRE to negotiate its lease, as did law firm Rozario Touma, which renewed its lease in the building for 6,425 square feet, and financial services firm Summit Management, which renewed its 7,000-square-foot lease. 1000 Heads, a digital agency, also renewed 10,986 square feet at the building.

These renewals are part of a larger collection of leases arranged by CBRE over the last six months at 55 Broadway, which total 77,000 square feet.

The other deals were for AFS Intercultural Programs, an international youth exchange organization, which signed a new lease for 5,610 square feet; investment services firm Argus Research Group, which took 4,570 square feet; wellness provider Axon Health, which signed a new lease for 4,733 square feet; and accounting firm Meaden & Moore, which signed on for 3,972 square feet.

Brad Gerla, Jonathan Cope and Hayden Pascal from CBRE represented the building owners alongside Cordelia Meserow, vice president of asset management at Harbor Group International.

“55 Broadway experienced incredible leasing activity over the last six months with new commitments, renewals and expansions all taking place within this Financial District gem,” Gerla said in a statement. “We are thrilled with the results and look forward to providing unparalleled office space to discerning tenants.”

Built in 1983, 55 Broadway is a 31-story Class A office tower located between Rector and Morris streets in Manhattan’s Financial District.

“With residential conversions and very little new development in the area, high-quality, well-located office buildings like 55 Broadway are only set to benefit from an increasingly supply-constrained submarket,” Harbor Group’s Meserow said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome four new firms to the 55 Broadway community and to have strong re-commitments from our existing tenant roster.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.