Financial institution Private Export Funding Corporation (PEFCO) has moved to a 9,577-square-foot office at Jack Resnick & Sons’ 880 Third Avenue in Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned.

PEFCO, which provides financing for exports from the U.S., signed a 13-year lease across the 18-story office building’s entire ninth floor, according to Resnick. The firm relocated to its new space last month from its previous spot 11 blocks away at 675 Third Avenue. Bradford Allen’s Gordon Ogden and Ava Beganovic represented PEFCO in the transaction.

The financial institution received the benefit of a termination fee from its previous landlord, Ogden told CO.

“They gained the efficiency of a new full floor, to reposition their business over a transit node at East 53rd Street and Lexington and Third Avenue,” Ogdon said. “They are excited to have Resnick as their new landlord.”

The PEFCO deal is part of four new lease agreements spanning 28,970 square feet inside the boutique office at the corner of East 53rd Street and Third Avenue. Resnick was represented in-house in all four transactions by Brett Greenberg and Adam Rappaport.

Resnick did not disclose asking rents, but office asking rents in Midtown averaged $84.74 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, according to a Colliers market report.

Nonprofit Finance Fund will also relocate to 880 Third Avenue this summer from 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District. The new 12-year lease spans 8,393 square feet across the entire 12th floor. Open Impact Real Estate’s Lindsay Orenstein, Stephen Powers and Sasha Perlov represented the nonprofit.

Meanwhile, insurance consulting firm FHS Risk Management opted for a seven-year lease extension on the 14th floor, with representation from Savills’ Zev Holzman and Jordan Kaliner. FHS Risk Management currently leases 6,655 square feet and has been a tenant in the building for over two decades, according to Resnick.

The Permanent Mission of Belize to the United Nations also signed a 12-year lease for 4,345 square feet at 880 Third Avenue. Its tenancy on the 13th floor will begin later this summer, after it relocates from 675 Third Avenue. Bradford Allen’s Ogden and Beganovic also represented the Permanent Mission of Belize.

“Belize is happy to have the benefit of a high-end boutique building in the Plaza District,” Ogden said.

Other office tenants at the Plaza District office building include Columbia University, financial planner Beech Hill Securities and investment firm EOS Management. Retail space at the property is anchored by TD Bank, Gregorys Coffee and Pret a Manger.

“We’re pleased to have PEFCO, Nonprofit Finance Fund and the Permanent Mission of Belize make 880 Third their new home, while continuing our long-standing relationship with FHS,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “These transactions reflect the resurgence of the Third Avenue corridor and the overall strength of the Midtown office market.”

Resnick’s Manhattan portfolio currently includes over 5 million square feet of commercial office and retail space, according to the firm.

The brokerage teams at Open Impact Real Estate and Savills did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Finance Fund, FHS Risk Management and the Permanent Mission of Belize also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.