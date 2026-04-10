Lincoln Property Company Hires Sean Perrier for SoCal Industrial Deals

Global real estate firm Lincoln Property Company (LPC) has hired Sean Perrier to be a vice president targeting industrial acquisitions in Southern California, Commercial Observer can first report.

Perrier will be responsible for identifying and executing industrial investment opportunities across Southern California as the firm accelerates its acquisitions in the sector. Perrier started his career at CBRE, and he most recently worked at CT Realty where he was also a vice president focused on the acquisition, development and disposition of large logistics parks.

“Lincoln has been building meaningful momentum across Southern California through strategic hires, acquisitions and continued transaction activity, and Sean’s addition is a direct extension of that growth,” said Rob Kane, senior executive vice president at LPC, said in a statement. “We see real opportunity in today’s market to acquire well-located industrial assets, particularly in the Inland Empire, where long-term fundamentals continue to support conviction in the sector. Sean brings the experience, relationships and market perspective to help us execute on that strategy.”

Southern California’s industrial real estate is becoming a more balanced market following the era of near-zero vacancy and double-digit rent growth. Investment sale prices are rebounding quarter-over-quarter in L.A., Orange County and Ventura County, while the Inland Empire continues to work through its correction, according to a first-quarter report from NAI Capital.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.