KKR Elevates Joel Traut to Global Head of CRE Lending

Joel Traut, who has scaled KKR Real Estate’s credit business from a $400 million seed investment since joining in 2015 to nearly $45 billion of assets under management at the end of 2025, is now spearheading growth in larger geographic capacity.

Traut was promoted from his longtime head of originations role to become KKR Real Estate’s global head of direct lending, Commercial Observer can first report. Paul Fine, a managing director who also joined KKR in 2015, was elevated into Traut’s head of originations role.

“This is really a response to the continued scale of our business and the complexity of the global real estate credit business, where today we invest nearly $15 billion annually across loans and securities in the U.S. and Europe,“ Traut told CO of his newly created position. “The role responds to the growth and complexity and the opportunity that we believe we have in the years ahead.”

Traut, who was at GE Capital Real Estate for 11 years prior to KKR, will look to grow KKR’s European real estate credit business. Led by Ali Imraan, the new credit business features 25 investment and asset management professionals who will fold into the firm’s global direct lending business Traut oversees. KKR Real Estate’s credit business has expanded in the 11 years since Traut and Fine’s arrival, rising from 10 employees in 2015 to 130 today.

Fine, who joined KKR in 2015 from Cantor Fitzgerald, said he is looking to continue the momentum Traut built by growing its pools of capital from two in 2017 to eight today, including adding insurance and bank capital. In February 2025, KKR closed the KKR Opportunistic Real Estate Credit Fund II with $850 million in commitments.

“My job, as I see it, is to help build and deepen our client relationships across the country, to leverage the platform that we have and deliver differentiated solutions,” Fine told CO. “I’m stepping into a role that Joel had run and had run incredibly well for many years, so a lot of it for me is being able to continue on and drive the impact as he did in a similar function while providing operating leverage to him.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.