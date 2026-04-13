Finance   ·   Refinance

Blackstone Nabs $154M to Refi Downtown Miami Office Complex

By April 13, 2026 3:45 pm
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CIM Group's Avi Shemesh (top), Richard Ressler (center), and Shaul Kuba, and 2 MiamiCentral.
CIM Group's Avi Shemesh (top), Richard Ressler (center), and Shaul Kuba, and 2 MiamiCentral. PHOTOS: Courtesy CIM Group; Getty Images

Real estate behemoth Blackstone has secured $154 million to refinance the 2 and 3 MiamiCentral office complex in Downtown Miami, where it operates its own office.

CIM Group’s private credit fund provided the financing for the 339,000-square-foot, two-building property, which is connected to the MiamiCentral station at 700 Northwest MiamiCentral Avenue and 161 Northwest Sixth Street, the lender announced. Eastdil Secured brokered the transaction.

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Blackstone purchased the asset for $230 million in 2021 after the private equity giant signed a 41,000-square-foot office lease. Last year, Uber doubled its footprint to 26,000 square feet at the property. 

2 MiamiCentral features a 17‑story tower that houses 196,000 square feet of rentable office space and 5,000 square feet of amenities. 3 MiamiCentral is a 12‑story building with 105,000 rentable square feet of office space, 33,000 square feet of retail space, and 1,357 parking spaces. Both were completed in 2018.

The refinance comes less than a month after Los Angeles-based CIM Group sold off the 270,000-square-foot retail component of the nearby Miami Worldcenter master development for $210 million. The investor served as one of the master developers of the 27-acre, $6 billion project.

Representatives for Blackstone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

161 Northwest Sixth Street, 2 MiamiCentral, 3 MiamiCentral, 700 Northwest MiamiCentral Avenue, Blackstone, CIM Group, Eastdil Secured
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