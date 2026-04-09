Akari Sauna House has signed a 3,000-square-foot lease in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, after experiencing a rapid expansion in 2025, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Japanese-inspired, membership-based sauna concept, which quickly gained popularity in Brooklyn after opening in 2023 in Williamsburg, will open its newest location at 888 Lorimer Street, a six-story mixed-use building owned by a shell corporation tied to Philipp Haemmerle.

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Akari signed a 10-year deal for the space, with an asking rent of $18,000 per month, according to tenant broker GoodSpace NYC.

Madeleine Naro and Hank O’Donnell of GoodSpace represented the tenant while David Gaidowski of Native Real Estate negotiated on behalf of the landlord.

Gaidowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Akari has existing Brooklyn locations at 202 Grand Street in Williamsburg and 149 Franklin Street in Greenpoint, but the brand has been expanding to Manhattan, with a September lease at 60 Orchard Street on the Lower East Side expected to open in May, according to GoodSpace’s Naro.

The brand is also looking for space to grow further on the Upper East Side, the Upper West Side, the East Village and in Tribeca, Naro said.

Akari offers hot, dry saunas, cold plunges and spaces designed for relaxation inspired by founder Shayna Olsan’s upbringing in Japan, according to the company’s website.

Olsan started the company with Luke Carstens and the spaces are designed by Erin Carstens, with the Greenpoint location created in partnership with architect Stroop Design, according to Dezeen.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.