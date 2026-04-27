New York City-based investment firm ABS Partners Real Estate has filed a rezoning application to build almost 400 units of housing in Midtown, where a television studio currently stands.

ABS is looking for approval from the New York City Council through the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) to build a 30-story, 394-unit building 515 West 57th Street, where it signed a 75-year ground lease in October, according to a filing with the Department of City Planning.

ABS purchased the ground lease for the three-story property between 10th and 11th avenues for $17.2 million from property owner Anton Duke’s Duke Holdings, according to property records.

If approved, ABS’s proposed development would include 119 affordable units under the city’s mandatory inclusionary housing requirements. At a total of 377,970 square feet, the project would also include a commercial component, but it’s unclear what the use will be.

The ground lease holder did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Duke Holdings could not be reached for comment.

It’s unclear whether the three-story building is currently occupied by any tenants, but it has been used for tapings for Jon Stewart and Bravo series, according to The Real Deal. The CBS News station at 518 West 57th Street sits directly across the street.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.