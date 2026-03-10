As America ages, capital keeps coming into the senior housing sector, with one company reaping outsize rewards.

Welltower, a publicly traded senior and assisted living communities owner and operator, has secured a $6.25 billion revolving credit facility that will allow the firm to pay off more than $1.25 billion of existing debt and gives it the option to increase its credit line by another $1.25 billion.

The credit facility is broken down into a $4.25 revolving A tranche that matures on March 6, 2030, and a smaller $2 billion revolving B tranche that matures on July 24, 2029. Each tranche carries a pair of six-month extension options.

KeyBank served as the administrative agent on the transaction, while J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo were bookrunners for both tranches.

“The successful upsizing and extension of our line of credit further strengthens Welltower’s already robust balance sheet, lowers our cost of capital, and highlights our unparalleled seniors housing growth outlook,” Tim McHugh, Welltower’s co-president and chief financial officer, said in a statement.

The new senior unsecured revolving line of credit could point toward even more acquisitions for Welltower. The firm announced $23 billion of transactions in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily driven by $14 billion worth of deals to acquire more than 700 senior housing communities that hold over 46,000 units across the U.S., the United Kingdom and Canada.

“Through this support, Welltower is well positioned with ample liquidity and historically low leverage to efficiently fund our robust capital deployment opportunities,” said McHugh.

All told, Welltower owns and operates over 2,500 senior and wellness housing communities across those three countries.

