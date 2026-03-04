Walker & Dunlop has a new general for its investment sales business in the great Northwest and he even has the same last name as one of the states.

The national brokerage announced Wednesday that it has hired Mark Washington as a managing director of capital markets and multifamily investment sales with a focus on deals across the Pacific Northwest.

Washington most recently served as an executive vice president at CBRE’s main capital markets team in the same region. During his career, he’s closed $50 billion in capital markets transactions and approximately $4.5 billion in investment sales

In a statement, Kris Mikkelsen, executive vice president and co-head of capital markets at Walker & Dunlop, referred to Washington as “best-in-class talent.”

“Mark’s experience and advisory approach align perfectly with ours, and we’re excited to have him lead our efforts in the Pacific Northwest,” said Mikkelsen.

Washington will now lead Walker & Dunlop’s entry into a marketplace that includes Seattle and Tacoma, Wash., as well as Portland, Ore. He will partner with the firm’s West Coast leadership of Nate Oleson in Northern California and Hunter Combs in Southern California

Seattle was the fourth most actively traded institutional multifamily market in the U.S. last year, according to MSCI Real Capital Analytics’ multifamily market rankings.

In prepared remarks, Washington said he joined Walker & Dunlop because of the firm’s national reputation, integrated capital markets strategy, and rolodex of relationships along the West Coast.

“Seattle and the broader Pacific Northwest continue to attract long-term institutional capital, and I’m excited to establish and anchor Walker & Dunlop’s presence in a market,” he added.

Prior to joining W&D and CBRE, Washington spent time at Eastdil Secured, JLL and TH Real Estate in a career that began 20 years ago. He is a graduate of Morehouse College.

