Walker & Dunlop Provides $75M Acquisition Financing for Baltimore-Area Apartments
Quest Management Group bought a 612-unit garden-style multifamily community
By Brian Pascus March 23, 2026 12:40 pmreprints
Quest Management Group has secured $75 million in acquisition financing to purchase the Worthington Apartments, a 612-unit multifamily community in Pikesville, Md., a suburb 15 miles northwest of Baltimore.
The seller was not disclosed, according to a release.
Walker & Dunlop provided the 10-year, fixed-rate, nonrecourse acquisition debt through its agency financing arm, while the Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets team of Jonathan Zilber and Joel Chetner arranged the transaction.
In a statement, Zilber described the debt as “long-term, competitive agency financing,” and spoke to the track record Quest Management Group has as a multifamily owner and operator.
“The financing achieved is reflective of the deep experience that Quest has in the market, and highlights Walker & Dunlop’s expertise in tailoring agency financing to best meet the needs of our client,” said Zilber.
Located at 7900 Brookford Circle, Worthington Apartments is a collection of 29 buildings, of which 21 are three-story garden-style apartments. The other buildings include four garages, a clubhouse, a pool house, a security office and a maintenance facility.
The complex sits on 37 acres and opened in 1964.
Quest Management Group did not respond to requests for comment.
Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.