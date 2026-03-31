First Look at Trump’s Supertall Presidential Library in Miami

President Donald Trump’s foundation has unveiled the first rendering of his presidential library in Downtown Miami.

A video posted on son Eric Trump’s X account shows what appears to be a glass-laden, supertall tower that will feature a vast ballroom, a replica of the Oval Office, and a full-size Air Force One inside a gold-plated entrance. The development, designed by Coral Gables-based Bermello Ajamil & Partners, would rise at 500 and 540 Biscayne Boulevard, facing Biscayne Bay, adjacent to Miami’s historic Freedom Tower, which houses a museum about Cuban immigrants.

“The Trump Presidential Library will be one of the most magnificent buildings in the world and a living testament to the indelible impact President Trump has made on America and its people.” Davis Ingle, a White House spokesman, said in a statement. Ingle did not provide additional details about the development.

A representative for Trump’s library foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The site’s zoning permits a high-rise that’s over 1,000 feet tall. Nearby, PMG is building Florida’s tallest skyscraper: a 100-story, 1,049-foot-tall Waldorf Astoria-branded condo and hotel tower on a 1-acre site that cost the developer $80 million in 2014.

The library announcement comes four months after Miami Dade College controversially donated the 2.63-acre site to the Trump Presidential Foundation at the behest of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration.

Under the terms of the deal, Trump’s development would be required to include a library. The agreement leaves open the possibility of for-profit endeavors, such as a hotel and condos. Construction, which is estimated to cost $1 billion, would need to commence in five years.

The vacant site functioned as a surface parking lot under the ownership of the public college, but it’s considered a prime location and was likely worth tens of millions, if not hundreds million of dollars.

After the initial deal was announced last year, local activist Marvin Dunn sued, alleging Miami Dade College had violated Florida’s public transparency laws by not holding hearings for the public to weigh in. In December, circuit judge Mavel Ruiz lifted a two-month injunction after the college held public hearings.

Still, by donating and not selling the land, critics worry the move could deprive the community college of funds.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.