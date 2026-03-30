Leases   ·   Retail

Serafina to Open New Concept at SL Green’s 800 Seventh Avenue

By March 30, 2026 11:13 am
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Chef Michael Lomonaco (top), Serafina Restaurant Group's Vittorio Assaf (center) and Fabio Granatos, and 800 Seventh Avenue.
Chef Michael Lomonaco (top), Serafina Restaurant Group's Vittorio Assaf (center) and Fabio Granatos, and 800 Seventh Avenue. PHOTOS: Kris Connor/Getty Images for NYCWFF; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images; Getty Images

A Seventh Avenue spot once occupied by Irish bar Rosie O’Grady’s is going to be Serafina’s next New York City restaurant concept.

Serafina Restaurant Group signed a 28,000 square-foot lease at SL Green Realty’s 800 Seventh Avenue for what will be its 16th location in the five boroughs, the New York Post first reported

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SL Green did not immediately respond to a request for comment, so terms of the deal are not known, including the asking rent. The median asking rent for the nearby retail corridors of Broadway and Seventh Avenue from West 42nd to West 47th streets was $1,850 per square foot in the second half of 2025, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

The new restaurant will be a departure from the Italian cuisine normally offered by the restaurant group founded by Fabio Granato and Vittorio Assaf, and will likely be called Brasserie American by Michael Lomonaco, according to the New York Post.

“They have done a lot for this city,” Brett Herschenfeld, SL Green’s executive vice president for retail, told the New York Post. “This is the second deal we’ve done with them.”

800 Seventh Avenue sits at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 52nd Street. Rosie O’Grady’s operated at that location for 43 years before closing in July 2023 and moving to 148 West 51st Street.

The other deal in question was Brasserie Cognac de Monsieur Ballon, which will be opening a third location at 461 Fifth Avenue in April.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

800 Seventh Avenue, Brett Herschenfeld, Fabio Granato, Vittorio Assaf, Serafina Restaurant Group, SL Green Realty
680 Fifth Avenue.
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