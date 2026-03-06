RWC Lending Provides $26M Refi for Long Island Apartments

Namdar Group has sealed a $26.3 million loan to refinance a multifamily property near Long Island’s North Shore, Commercial Observer has learned.

RWC Lending supplied the loan for the developer’s 55-unit 15 Bond project in Great Neck, N.Y., that opened in 2019.

Meridian Capital Group negotiated the financing in less than 30 days with a team led by Zev Feder and Satyam Patel, sources said.

“Namdar Group is a highly experienced sponsor with a strong track record of owning and operating assets across multiple property types,” Feder said in a statement.

Located at 15 Bond Street 16 miles east of Midtown Manhattan, the property is steps from Long Island Rail Road’s Great Neck station. Building amenities include a lounge, a fitness center. garage parking and concierge service.

RWC Lending and Namdar Group did not immediately return requests for further comment.

