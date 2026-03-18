Raven Property Advisors has hired Jared Sobel from Walker & Dunlop to accelerate growth in the brokerage’s newly launched capital markets division, Commercial Observer has learned.

Sobel joined Raven as a principal following six years as a senior managing director at W&D and prior to that five years as an executive vice president at CBRE. The veteran broker, who has specialized in the multifamily financing space, joins a new capital markets practice led by Raven partners Scott Kummings and Ben Daniels.

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“I’m thrilled to expand our capabilities into capital advisory and have Jared join the team,” Rich Velotta, founder and CEO of Raven Property Advisors, said in a statement. “The capital markets division now allows us to provide a full set of capital markets services.”

Sobel enters Raven having closed more than $5 billion in loans from 1,000 transactions, according to the company. The new division will provide debt brokerage services and capital advisory to complement Raven’s existing investment sales business.

Raven’s capital markets team has secured more than $100 million in debt mandates since launching at the start of the year, the brokerage said. The firm has roughly $250 million in active investment sales listings and has sold over $1 billion in transactions.

“Raven gives me the opportunity to take everything I’ve learned scaling debt platforms at CBRE and Walker & Dunlop and apply it as a principal of the firm,” Sobel said in a statement. “I bring the institutional rigor of having scaled production at two of the largest firms in the industry, combined with the flexibility and principal-level commitment that comes from a firm built the way Rich has built Raven.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.