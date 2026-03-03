Peachtree Provides $33M Refi for D.C. Hotel Near Nationals’ Ballpark

Donohoe Companies has landed a $33 million loan to refinance a Washington, D.C., hotel that was built during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Commercial Observer has learned.

Peachtree Group originated the three-year bridge loan facility with two 12-month extension options for the 154-key Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Navy Yard Riverfront that debuted in February 2021. The hotel, which is two blocks from Nationals Park baseball stadium, has seen robust demand in recent years after a slow start when travel restrictions were in place due to the pandemic.

“The hotel has ramped up as well as it could have, but at the end of 2025 really started to show great signs of progress coming from the Navy Yard submarket,” Billy Gilchrist, senior vice president, originations, at Peachtree told CO. “It was primarily more of an industrial area, but it’s become an entertainment district which has driven a ton of demand for the hotel.”

Gilchrist noted that Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood has seen 5,500 apartment units and 750,000 square feet of new office space developed since 2020. He said the hotel attracts plenty of business from Washington Nationals home games and will also attract strong visitors drawn to the nation’s capital this year for events scheduled around America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

The Cambria at 69 Q Street Southwest is one of six hotels Donohue operates in Washington, D.C., which Gilchrist said provided “confidence” in closing the deal.

Donohue Companies did not immediately return a request for comment.

