NYC’s Former Bungalow 8 Nightclub Set to Become Luxury Housing

This former nightclub is stayin’ alive following new conversion plans.

Rodney Sani, using the limited liability company Oxford Assets, submitted plans to convert the former Bungalow 8 nightclub in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood into a 16-story mixed-use building with 62 luxury apartments, according to an application filed last week with the New York City Department of Buildings.

The proposed building at 515 West 27th Street would include 17,564 square feet of residential space and 240 square feet of commercial space, as well as bicycle parking and roof terraces, the filing shows.

As part of the project, the existing vacant one-story building between 10th and 11th avenues that housed Bungalow 8 would be demolished, Crain’s New York Business reported.

Sani, whose involvement in the project is unclear, could not be reached for comment. A spokesperson for Hertz Engineering — the engineer listed on the project — did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A new buyer is also set to take over the Chelsea property. An undisclosed party is currently in a “hard non-refundable contract” to purchase the building, which has an asking price of $5.9 million, according to Meridian Capital’s David Schechtman, who is marketing the property.

The deal is expected to close in early April, Crain’s reported.

Club owner and socialite Amy Sacco opened the Bungalow 8 nightclub in 2001, and it quickly became an A-list celebrity hot spot in the early 2000s. Stars such as Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and George Clooney often frequented the spot.

Bungalow 8 eventually closed in 2009 following a decline in popularity and a failed comeback. The property was most recently occupied by fine art gallery Ross + Kramer Gallery.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.