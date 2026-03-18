Nuveen Raises $330M to Acquire Grocery-Anchored Retail Across the U.S.

Nuveen Real Estate has raised a sizable sum from Australian sources to acquire grocery store properties across the U.S.

The investment arm of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, better known as TIAA, announced Tuesday night that it had accumulated $330 million for its U.S. Cities Retail Fund, which the firm says has been investing in necessity-based assets since 2018.

About $250 million of that funding came from the Australian profit-to-member superannuation fund, Retail Employees Superannuation Trust (REST), according to Nuveen.

“The scale of these commitments from sophisticated investors like REST speaks to the appeal of grocery-anchored neighborhood retail and a recognition that not all retail is created equal,” Brian Wallick, portfolio manager for the U.S. cities retail strategy at Nuveen, said in a statement. “Our strategy sits at the intersection of enduring consumer trends: the demand for convenience, the importance of experience in physical retail and the fundamental need for daily essentials regardless of economic conditions.”

The investment in necessities such as grocery retail is yet another indicator that there are two kinds of shoppers in the current American economy: those with money to spend on luxury goods, and the growing demographic of people buying only what is needed at bargain food emporiums and discount department stores.

JLL researcher James Cook, for example, told Commercial Observer in early February that national absorption in retail had reached new heights in the fourth quarter of 2025 with the trends indicating that the U.S. had entered a K-shaped economy.

“REST manages the retirement savings of more than two million Australians, and in doing so we seek investments that can provide reliable, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles,” Andrew Bambrook, head of real assets and investments at REST, said in a statement. “USCRF offers this combination, with stable cash flows supported by essential everyday consumer spending, alongside the potential for capital growth as the portfolio scales. This further diversifies our property asset class and spreads our exposure to the retail sector across different property types, categories and geographies, which we believe will improve the stability of portfolio income over time.”

Nuveen has been expanding its influence on a global level in recent months, acquiring British financial management firm Schroders for $13.5 billion in early February, marking the end of the Schroder family’s control over the 222-year-old business.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.