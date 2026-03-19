Northmarq Promotes Jeffrey Erxleben to President of Capital Markets

A longtime Northmarq executive is receiving a major promotion.

Jeff Erxleben, who has enjoyed a 23-year tenure at the national commercial real estate advisory firm, has been promoted to president of capital markets, where he will oversee 1,100 debt, equity, and investment sales professionals across more than 50 offices, Commercial Observer can first report.

Erxleben most recently served as president of Northmarq’s debt and equity platform. At the firm’s Dallas office, Erxleben has overseen debt and equity analyses, originations, joint ventures and structured finance, as well as advisory work with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

“We are pleased to elevate such a dynamic, forward-thinking leader to this critical role,” said Jeffrey Weidell, CEO of Northmarq. “Under Jeff’s leadership, our investment sales, debt and equity platforms will persist in growth, while we further integrate sales and finance in capital markets.”

Erxleben told CO that the firm has evolved in unexpected ways since he started two decades ago, particularly in investment sales, where it has carved out a niche in the national multifamily realm.

“When I joined the company, we were significantly smaller, both in size and scope, in terms of what we were doing. Investment sales weren’t even in the picture at that period of time in 2002,” he said.

Under Erxleben’s guidance, in 2022 Northmarq acquired Stan Johnson Company, a real estate brokerage that specialized in commercial and multifamily investment sales, creating a larger firm with a commercial loan portfolio of more than $76 billion.

“It’s been a great path, in terms of starting out in what was a fiercely boutique life company, and to have grown that into what we are today, which is a full-service [commercial real estate firm] on the national stage, representing all product types and all financing vehicles,” said Erxleben.

He’s more than ready for the future after a busy climb up the firm’s leadership ladder.

“The next chapter for us is equally exciting,” he said. “We have experts in all product types, experts in all capital types, but we still have a lot of open field pasture to explore as a company, and a lot of opportunities out there.”

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.