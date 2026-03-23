Investments & Sales

Japanese Developer Buys Miami Worldcenter Dev Site for $89M

The seller, a group led by Marc Roberts, provided $45 million in financing

By March 23, 2026 1:00 pm
reprints
Kasumigaseki Capital Representative Director Koshiro Komoto and an aerial view of Miami Worldcenter.
Kasumigaseki Capital Representative Director Koshiro Komoto and an aerial view of Miami Worldcenter. PHOTOS: Jun Sato/WireImage via Getty Images; Getty Images

Japanese developer Kasumigaseki Capital has paid $88.8 million for a development parcel within the 27-acre Miami Worldcenter master development, property records show.

The vacant 1.4-acre site sits north of the Paramount high-rise near Downtown Miami at 155 Northeast 10th Street, adjacent to Northeast Second Avenue. The transaction includes $45 million in financing from the seller, a group led by Marc Roberts, a cofounder and co-owner of the nearby E11Even nightclub. 

SEE ALSO: French Retailer Longchamp Sells 713 Madison Avenue for $40M

The recent purchase appears to be the first U.S. acquisition for Tokyo-based Kasumigaseki Capital. A representative for the buyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2024, one of the Miami Worldcenter’s master developers, Falcone Group, while serving as a development manager for the sellers, proposed building a 53-story mixed-use tower on a 0.6-acre portion of the site. The plans called for 280 hotel rooms and 351 multifamily units, but ultimately no construction took place.

The sale comes as Miami Worldcenter fills out. Most of the development parcels within the master development have been sold to high-profile developers, such as Naftali Group, which scored a $465 million debt package last year to build a 67-story, condo and multifamily tower. Related Group, Witkoff Group and Adam Neumann have also purchased sites.

Miami Worldcenter’s 300,000-square-foot retail component is also nearly fully leased to tenants that include Apple, Sephora and Lululemon

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

155 Northeast 10th Street, Marc Roberts, Miami Worldcenter, Kasumigaseki Capital
Longchamp's Olivier Cassegrain and 713 Madison Avenue.
Retail · Investments & Sales
New York City

French Retailer Longchamp Sells 713 Madison Avenue for $40M

By Amanda Schiavo
Barry Sternlicht of Starwood Capital and 3721 Stonecroft Boulevard in Fairfax, Virginia.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
Virginia

Starwood Pays $4M an Acre to Build Data Centers in Fairfax County, Va.

By Nick Trombola
Brandon Kearse of Jonathan Rose Companies and The Caroline Apartments.
Residential · Investments & Sales
New York City

Jonathan Rose Companies Acquires Affordable Housing Complex in Inwood for $53M

By Amanda Schiavo