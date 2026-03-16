Liberty Bagels to Open 6K-SF Eatery at 650 Broadway in NoHo

Get your bagels on Broadway!

Liberty Bagels, a hand-rolled bagel shop with several locations in Manhattan, is opening a new store at 650 Broadway in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

The shop, also called “the home of the rainbow bagel,” signed a 15-year, 5,700-square-foot lease for the ground-floor retail space between Bleecker and Bond streets, which was previously home to fast-food chain Wendy’s, according to tenant broker Jeremy Banilevi from retail leasing firm Zelnik & Company.

“This will be Liberty Bagels’ seventh New York City location,” Banilevi said. “They run an incredible operation with a lot of attention to detail and creativity, and we’re excited to bring them to the NoHo and New York University community. The area continues to see strong demand from food operators given the constant foot traffic from students, residents and office workers.”

The landlord, 650 Realty LLC, was represented by Newmark’s Marc Frankel, Drew Weiss and Jeffrey Roseman. The asking rent was $150 per square foot, according to Frankel.

“The space appealed to the tenant due to the good balance of residential, daytime and shopping generators in the trade area,” Frankel told CO. “As the landlord’s agency team specializes in food and hospitality leasing, we sought out tenants that were experienced with operating high-volume locations while still maintaining quality operations. Visiting several of Liberty’s other locations showed them to be just that.”

Built in 1900, 650 Broadway is a five-story office property smack in the middle of NYU territory. Other retail tenants in the building include martial arts studio Clockwork Jiu Jitsu, as well as Pilates and yoga studio Practice Room New York.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.