Ugly or cute, Pop Mart is bringing more Labubu buying opportunities to Manhattan.

The brand producing the plushy creatures that have captured an indefatigable consumer demand in recent years is establishing another brick-and-mortar presence after signing a 7,000-square-foot lease at 680 Fifth Avenue, according to the New York Post.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Steven Soutendijk, who represented landlord Josef Buchmann, declined to comment on the deal, so the length of the lease, the asking rent and the names of any other brokers on it are unclear.

However, the median asking rent along the retail corridor of Fifth Avenue from 49th Street to 59th Street was $2,550 per square foot in the second half of 2025, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

Pop Mart’s new outpost at 680 Fifth Avenue, at the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 54th Street, will be its fifth store in New York City. The retailer signed a 10-year, 7,000-square-foot lease at the Vornado Realty Trust’s 1540 Broadway in September 2025, set to be the brand’s flagship store when it opens in the second half of 2026.

Pop Mart also has locations in the Oculus at 185 Greenwich Street, in the Staten Island Mall, and in the Tagram Mall in Flushing, Queens. The China-based brand did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.