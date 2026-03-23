Clarion Partners Sells New Broward Warehouse for $38M

Clarion Partners and Cadence Partners sold a newly completed distribution warehouse in Hollywood, Fla., for $38.3 million, property records show.

Drug compounding company Hallandale Pharmacy purchased the 98,860-square-foot asset called Stirling Logistics Center. The 32-foot-tall building sits just west of Interstate 95 at 2910 Stirling Road, about five miles south of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The sellers purchased the 7-acre parcel for $15 million and broke ground in 2024, completing the property in this past year, according to filings to Broward County. The property includes 30 dock-high doors, seven trailer parking spots, and 2,249 square feet of office space.

The sale comes as Broward County’s industrial market is set to pick up after a few quarters of decline.

The vacancy rose to 6.8 percent at the close of 2025, up from 5.1 percent the same time last year, according to data from Colliers. The average asking rent for warehouses has also trended down to $17.08 a square foot from $17.11. And although the county posted negative absorption at 356,000 square feet, leasing activity surpassed 1.3 million square feet.

Representatives for Cadence Partners and Clarion Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for Hallandale Pharmacy could not be reached to comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.