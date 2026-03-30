FC Barcelona, one of Europe’s most storied soccer clubs, is moving its North American headquarters from New York to Miami.

The Spanish club inked a 2,410-square-foot lease at the 38-story One Biscayne Tower at 2 South Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami, according to landlord CP Group. FC Barcelona will settle into a move-in-ready suite.

The club will use the office to find investors as well as manage its assets and operations in the region, including a training academy Miami. Miami Downtown Development Authority provided an incentive grant.

After moving to its new Florida home, FC Barcelona will shutter its first U.S. base, a 2,691-square-foot office in Manhattan at 250 Park Avenue, which the club opened in 2016.

The move comes as Miami tries to become a U.S. soccer hub. Soccer superstar Lionel Messi, who played for FC Barcelona for nearly two decades, joined Inter Miami three years ago. The club’s new 26,700-seat Miami stadium is expected to open this month.

In 2024, FIFA, the World Cup’s governing body, opened a 60,000-square-foot office in Coral Gables at 396 Alhambra Circle.

Rialto Capital Management and Sabal Capital Partners, alongside CP Group, purchased the 1 million-square-foot One Biscayne Tower for $225 million in 2021.

Juan Ruiz and Alex Marquez of Blanca Commercial Real Estate represented the ownership in negotiations with FC Barcelona. Danet Linares and Nicole Kaiser, also from Blanca Commercial, represented the tenant.

A spokesperson for FC Barcelona did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.