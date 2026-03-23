Steakhouse Delmonico’s to Open 12K-SF Restaurant in Midtown

After first opening in Manhattan’s Financial District in 1837, steakhouse Delmonico’s is set to open a new restaurant in Midtown.

Delmonico’s Hospitality Group (DHG) has signed a long-term lease for 11,735 square feet at the base of 1330 Avenue of the Americas, a 40-story office tower jointly owned by Nassimi Realty, Creed Equities, Hakimian Capital and CH Hakimi, according to broker Newmark.

The deal represents a new location for the famous Delmonico’s, which will keep its original historic restaurant at 56 Beaver Street in the Financial District.

The length of the lease and the asking rent for the new Midtown outpost were unclear, but a report from CBRE found retail rents near Fifth Avenue from 49th to 59th streets averaged $2,569 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Newmark’s Adam Weinblatt and Jeremy Tucker brokered the deal for the tenant, while Ross Berkowitz, Andrew Stern, Gabriel Staab and Julia Singer, also from Newmark, represented building ownership.

The new Midtown restaurant is being billed as a “flagship” location, even though Delmonico’s historic Beaver Street location will continue to operate. The Lower Manhattan restaurant is credited with creating iconic dishes such as eggs benedict, the Delmonico steak and baked Alaska, as well as hosting famous patrons such as Mark Twain and Charles Dickens.

“Delmonico’s is widely regarded as America’s first fine dining establishment, and securing a flagship Midtown location worthy of the brand’s legacy was a critical priority,” Weinblatt said in a statement. “We were proud to advise Delmonico’s Hospitality Group in securing a space that supports its continued growth and reinforces its presence in the heart of Manhattan.”

Spokespeople for Delmonico’s, Nassimi Realty, Creed Equities and Hakimian Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The name and concept for Delmonico’s new restaurant between West 53rd and West 54th streets will be announced in the coming months, according to Newmark. DHG chose the location five blocks south of Central Park to “support its continued expansion while providing the visibility and prominence appropriate for one of America’s most historic restaurant brands,” the broker said.

In addition to a new restaurant, DHG also announced Monday the appointment of its new executive chef Adam Plitt, who will “oversee the culinary direction of the group’s existing portfolio of restaurants as well as the forthcoming Delmonico’s location,” according to Newmark.

Plitt is known for his time at the Michelin three-star French restaurant Le Bernardin in Midtown, where he worked as executive sous chef and chef de cuisine for 12 years.

“Adam is a proven leader with the rare ability to honor tradition while pushing and elevating culinary programs forward,” Dennis Turcinovic, owner and executive culinary partner of DHG, said in a statement. “His experience at the very highest level of fine dining, combined with his operational discipline and passion for mentoring teams, makes him the ideal chef to help lead Delmonico’s Hospitality Group into its next chapter.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.