Babylist, a digital platform for baby registries and parenting resources, has signed a 10-year, 20,000-square-foot lease at 477 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, landlord brokerage Lee & Associates announced Thursday.

The deal represents Babylist’s debut in the New York market and includes 10,000 square feet of ground-floor space and 10,000 square feet of basement space. The exact financial details of the deal were not disclosed. However, Lee & Associates did note that asking rents for the two-level space were approximately $3.5 million per year.

Paul Popkin, Morris Dweck and Annie Squier from Lee & Associates represented the landlord, 477 Realty, in this deal.

“There is a real gap in the market for this type of experiential retail in Lower Manhattan, particularly in the baby category,” Popkin said in a statement. “Babylist identified SoHo as the ideal location for its first New York City store and is bringing a completely new concept to the neighborhood, one that blends retail, showroom and community in a way that simply doesn’t exist today. The scale and configuration of 477 Broadway made it the perfect canvas for that vision.”

Tungsten Property’s Lydia Bell and Cole Stapleton represented the tenant.

“We were thrilled to work with Babylist to bring their unique vision to New York City,” Bell told Commercial Observer. “We brought a placemaking approach to this process; prioritizing current and future adjacencies for symbiotic operators. This section of SoHo, on lower Broadway, is at a fantastic nexus point for families, tourists and tastemakers.”

Founded in 2011 by former Amazon software engineer Natalie Gordon, Babylist is a universal platform that allows users to add products from any retailer to their baby registry. The company opened its first showroom in Beverly Hills in 2023. The success of the Beverly Hills showroom was the catalyst for the space in New York City.

477 Broadway is a five-story structure midblock between Grand and Broome streets that was built in 1890. The commercial loft and event building offers short-term and daily rentals.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.