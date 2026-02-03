Finance   ·   Construction Financing

ZOM Living Lands $92M for Office-to-Resi Conversion in Doral

PNC Bank provided the construction financing to replace an old office building with a 380-unit multifamily project

By February 3, 2026 3:55 pm
reprints
Zom Living's Greg West and the Westside Plaza complex in Doral, Fla.
Zom Living's Greg West and the Westside Plaza complex in Doral, Fla. PHOTOS: Sebron Snyder/for Commercial Observer; Getty Images

Developer Zom Living and private equity firm Ascentris plan to redevelop an old office building in Doral, Fla., into a multifamily property after landing a $92.3 million construction loan from PNC Bank

In tandem with the financing, the joint venture paid $26.5 million for Westside Plaza II, a three-story building at 8300 Northwest 33rd Street, just west of Miami International Airport and south of the mixed-use CityPlace Doral complex. The 109,559-square-foot building was completed in 1998 on a 6.5-acre site. 

SEE ALSO: Iconic Chicago Office Complex Trades Hands at 87% Discount

The joint venture plans to replace the office structure with a seven-story multifamily building with 380 apartments and 789 parking spots. In accordance with the Live Local Act, a Florida law first passed in 2023 meant to boost the construction of workforce housing, 40 percent of apartments will be priced within the budgets of people earning 120 percent of the area’s median income, according to a representative for the joint venture.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2027. 

Westside Plaza II is part of the Westside Plaza office complex, which includes two other buildings. Ascentris, in partnership with Highline Real Estate Capital and Square2 Capital, purchased the entire asset for $73 million in 2021, as its occupancy rate was set to drop to 51 percent, the South Florida Business Journal reported.

Office-to-residential conversations remain rare in South Florida. But since the pandemic, a few have taken off, including Keystone Property Group’s project in Dadeland. And last year, Arbor Realty provided a $62 million construction loan to turn three office buildings into apartments with 212 units. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

8300 Northwest 33rd Street, Live Local Act, Westside Plaza II, Ascentris, PNC Bank, Zom Living
Northwind Group's Ran Eliasaf and 175 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago.
Office · Finance
Illinois

Iconic Chicago Office Complex Trades Hands at 87% Discount

By Brian Pascus
KKR's Adam Simon and a rendering of 41-42 24th Street, Queens.
Residential · Finance
New York City

KKR Provides $160M Refi for Long Island City Resi Tower

By Andrew Coen
Rob Speyer.
Residential · Leases
New York City

Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer On the Firm’s Current Thinking and Its Next Moves

By Max Gross