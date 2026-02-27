Progressive Design-Build Is Becoming Essential for New York

New York City construction is unforgiving. Budgets are tight. Schedules are public. Approvals are layered. Once a project falls behind, recovering lost time and money becomes exponentially harder.

In that environment, delivery strategy is not just a contractual choice — it is a risk management decision. That is why progressive design-build is no longer just an alternative construction method in New York. It is one of the most practical ways to safeguard schedule integrity and cost certainty in a market defined by complexity.

Under conventional delivery models like design-bid-build, a developer or client owner works with a design team to develop a design before procuring a general contractor to execute it. By the time construction expertise enters the room, the design is largely set and key decisions have already been made. Constructability gaps that may be invisible on paper have a way of revealing themselves in the field.

Consider a common scenario: A mixed-use tower has advanced into superstructure when the team suddenly realizes the planned tower crane location conflicts with Department of Transportation street-use restrictions. Steel deliveries must be resequenced, costly splice details added to oversize pieces, logistics redesigned, and revised plans submitted for approval. Trade stacking increases, productivity drops, and extended general conditions accumulate. In a dense New York site with no surplus space or float, late-stage logistical conflicts escalate fast, driving cost and schedule disruption.

These types of mistakes are not isolated anomalies. They are structural byproducts of a delivery model that separates design from construction expertise during the most consequential decision-making phases.

Progressive design-build flips that sequence. Unlike even standard design-build, where the developer commits to a price before design is fully developed, PDB holds that commitment until the owner, architect and contractor have worked through design together, testing constructability, phasing and procurement against detailed digital models built down to specification level.

The result is a price the developer can trust, and a schedule established before ground breaks that is considerably less prone to adjustments from issues that could have been caught in design.

The PDB model is especially critical in New York, where projects navigate multiple agencies, layered approvals, tight sites and constant public scrutiny. In that environment, inefficiency is not just inconvenient — it’s expensive and highly visible.

Early alignment means materials can be ordered in advance to avoid delays or price spikes, designs can be thoroughly vetted for constructability, and scheduling plans are stress tested against real logistics before construction starts. The result is fewer late-stage redesigns, compressed schedules, and budgets that hold without pushing cost or schedule delays downstream to taxpayers or communities waiting for impactful facilities.

Progressive design-build does not eliminate complexity. New York will always have that. But it changes where and how that complexity is managed — shifting risk resolution upstream, where it is less expensive and more controllable.

The Fish Center for the Sciences at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in the Finger Lakes provides a window into the benefits of this process. The $25 million project consolidates 15 teaching and research laboratories for multiple STEM disciplines into a single facility, each with distinct requirements for chemical storage, sensitive equipment and live organism research.

From the outset, design and construction decision-making were integrated. More than 200 meetings with faculty shaped everything from shared lab layouts to temporary relocations of plants, animals and specialized collections. Instead of finalizing a design and then asking how it could be built, constructability, phasing and procurement were tested continuously against real budgets and schedules. The result is a project already in construction with clearer cost visibility and a schedule the institution can rely on.

According to a recent report from the Design-Build Institute of America, design-build is projected to exceed $500 billion in annual construction volume by 2028, with the public sector driving much of that growth. But, while states like California are rapidly adopting progressive design-build, New York has been slower to embrace it because of legislative hurdles.

Progressive design-build is most effective on complex, schedule-driven projects where early contractor involvement, real-time pricing, and collaborative decision-making can catch the conditions that cause cost overruns and schedule failures. In markets with layered approvals, agency coordination hurdles and constrained sites — precisely the conditions defining New York — early alignment between design and construction teams can consistently produce better outcomes.

New York does not need more ambition. It needs delivery methods that match its ambition. Progressive design-build offers a disciplined and proven way to align budgets, schedules and expectations before ground is broken.

When done correctly, PDB turns complexity into clarity and risk into foresight. For a city that can not afford delays and overruns, PDB is not just an alternative approach — it’s quickly becoming the responsible one.

Aeran Doron is vice president of operations for the New York region at construction firm Suffolk.