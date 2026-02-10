Tidal Real Estate Partners has secured $371.5 million in construction financing to build the Nashville Edition Hotel & Residences, a 261-room luxury hotel with 64 on-site residences in Downtown Nashville, according to a release.

Madison Realty Capital and KSL Capital Partners provided the construction debt, while Walker & Dunlop’s Keith Kurland, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Ari Hirt and Michael Ianno arranged the deal together with the firm’s hospitality professionals, Jay Morrow, Carter Gradwell and Jack Hughes.

Walker & Dunlop’s Kurland said in a statement that the new hotel “fill a clear gap in the [Nashville] market” by bringing additional luxury units along with a curated hospitality experience to the city’s upscale Gulch neighborhood.

“Downtown Nashville has evolved into a premier high-rise residential and luxury hospitality market, driven by sustained demand from both residents and travelers,” he added.

Located on the corner of 11th Avenue North and Grundy Street in the Gulch — a popular neighborhood that features hotels, boutique stores and Art Deco architecture — the Nashville Edition will stand 28 stories and include 8,300 square feet of ballroom and corporate function space. Other amenities will include a rooftop pool, a spa, a golf simulator and at least two restaurants and bars.

The Edition hotel brand operates under the Marriott International umbrella in partnership with developer and hotelier Ian Schrager. The luxury hotel chain has locations in operation or under construction throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America, including the 452-key Times Square Edition and the 271-key New York Edition near Madison Square Park.

Mick Walsdorf, principal at Tidal Real Estate Partners, noted in a statement that Nashville lacks new “design-forward hotel models,” despite being a metropolitan area that holds more than 2.1 million people and over 40,000 businesses of all sizes.

“We see a clear opportunity for a mixed-use, culture-led hospitality concept that elevates both residential living and the guest experience,” Walsdorf said. “We’re proud to … create one of Nashville’s most inspired branded hotel and residential destinations.”

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.