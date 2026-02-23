In commercial real estate brokerage, bigger is often marketed as better.

The world’s largest firms proudly position themselves as “full-service” platforms, offering investment sales, leasing, financing, equity placement, property management and advisory services under one roof. On the surface, this appears to benefit clients. More services suggest more capability, more reach and more resources.

But beneath this model lies a fundamental conflict of interest, and one that can directly harm a property owner trying to sell an asset and achieve the highest possible price.

The issue is straightforward: When a brokerage firm stands to earn multiple fees from a single transaction, its incentives are not always fully aligned with the seller’s objective. A seller typically has one goal: to maximize price and get the best terms. A full-service brokerage firm may have several goals. And, when those objectives diverge, the results can be costly.

Economics drives the conflict. When a development site or investment property trades, the sales commission is often the smallest economic component of the transaction for a large brokerage platform. After the buyer signs a contract and closes, the same firm may seek to finance the acquisition, arrange construction financing, raise equity for the project, lease the building, manage the property, and ultimately sell the asset when the new owner exits. Each of these services generates significant fees.

Leasing commissions alone on large developments can reach tens of millions of dollars. Financing fees frequently exceed the original sales commission by multiples. Property management contracts can generate steady annual income for decades. For publicly traded brokerage companies, this recurring revenue is of far higher quality than volatile commission income. From the perspective of a global brokerage firm, the sale of the property is often just the entry point to a long-term revenue pipeline.

This creates a powerful incentive: Sell the asset not necessarily to the highest bidder, but to the buyer most likely to award future business. That is where potential conflicts begin.

This dynamic does not require unethical behavior. It is simply the natural outcome of how large organizations operate. When multiple divisions depend on future assignments, pressure builds — sometimes subtle, sometimes direct and in your face — to favor buyers who create the greatest long-term revenue opportunity for the firm. A buyer who agrees to award leasing and management assignments may be viewed internally as “strategic.” A buyer with in-house capabilities who will not use the firm’s services may be less attractive, even if they are willing to pay more.

Over time, these incentives influence which buyers are aggressively pursued, how offers are presented, and how negotiations are guided. The seller, whose only objective is achieving the highest price on the best terms, may never even see the full competitive landscape.

I witnessed this dynamic firsthand. Many years ago, while working at one of the world’s largest brokerage companies, I was part of a senior team marketing a property. I had developed a strong relationship with a qualified buyer and secured an offer that was a couple of million dollars higher than competing bids. My team and I joined an update call with the client to review the proposals.

During that call, the senior broker we were working with told the client, while my team and I were on the line, that the buyer we had sourced was demanding a 60-day due diligence period. Based on that representation, the seller dismissed the offer out of hand and chose another bid at a lower price.

There was just one problem: The buyer had never requested a 60-day due diligence period.

When we confronted the broker afterward, he played dumb. To this day, I cannot prove intent. But that experience, and several others, revealed something important. When multiple downstream fees — financing, leasing, management and future sales assignments — are potentially at stake, incentives can influence decisions in ways that are not always visible to the client. And it is the client that ultimately pays the price.

Experiences like this shaped my view that brokerage should be built on total alignment of interest. Specialization sharpens focus and eliminates these potential conflicts. A firm that provides leasing, financing, management and other services inevitably has competing motivations. A firm that does only one thing — representing sellers in property sales — does not.

That philosophy is the foundation of BKREA. We only sell properties. We only represent sellers. We only work on exclusives. We only sell properties in New York City. We offer no downstream services. We have no conflicts of interest. Because we do not lease buildings, place financing, or manage properties, we have no financial incentive to favor one buyer over another. Every buyer is provided a level playing field on which to compete and are evaluated on one basis only: who will pay the most, give the best terms, and who will close.

There are no hidden agendas. No cross-selling pressures. No competing divisions seeking future assignments. Our interests and the seller’s interests are identical.

Why does this alignment matter? Because in high-value transactions, even small percentage differences in price can translate into millions of dollars. Choosing brokerage representation is not simply a marketing decision. It is also a financial one. One question the seller should always ask is simple: Does my broker make more money from me or from the buyer?

When compensation depends solely on achieving the highest price on the best terms for the seller, alignment is clear. When multiple future fees are involved, conflicts inevitably emerge.

Focus is not a limitation in brokerage — it is an advantage. A conflict-free environment increases transparency, strengthens negotiations, and dramatically improves the probability of achieving the best possible outcome. In investment sales, results are measured in dollars achieved for the seller, not in the number of services offered.

And, when it comes to maximizing value, alignment makes all the difference.

Robert Knakal is founder, chairman and CEO of BK Real Estate Advisors.